- Lewis Dunk is one of only four players to have scored an own goal on their club's Premier League debut. Dunk's misfortune came against Manchester City in August 2017. The other players who have suffered the same fate are Jacob Laursen, Derby vs Leeds, 1996; Richard Johnson, Watford vs Burnley, 1999 and Stephen Jordan, Burnley vs Stoke, 2009.
- Brighton only achieved two doubles last season: one over Huddersfield Town, who they beat 1-0 at home and 1-2 away, and the other against Palace, beating the Eagles 1-2 at Selhurst and 3-1 at the Amex. The latter of these results was the only time in the season Brighton won a game by more than one goal.
SEE ALSO: Grab one of few remaining seats for Palace v Brighton rivalry
- At the end of last season Brighton had averaged exactly one point per Premier League match over their two seasons, having played 76 matches and accumulated 76 points.
- And over those first two seasons, they came very close to averaging a goal per game with 69 goals, at 0.91 per match. In 2017/18 the Seagulls scored 35 goals and in 18/19, 34.
- The difference of 1,359 between their highest attendance (30,682 against Liverpool in January 2019) and their lowest (29,323 against Burnley in February 2019) is less than 5% - the smallest variance of any Premier League club.
- Brighton became the fourth south coast club to compete in the Premier League when they won promotion in 2017/18, following Southampton in 92/93, Portsmouth in 03/04 and AFC Bournemouth in 15/16. All four clubs' first games were at home but Portsmouth were the only team to win.
The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.
Don't miss the first Palace v Brighton clash of the season! To grab your seat at Selhurst Park, purchase one of the few remaining tickets left by clicking here now!