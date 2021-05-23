“I’ve said it many times: I’m not standing here talking to you without Roy Hodgson,” he said in his post-match interview. “He gave me my chance for England when I had three Premier League starts under my belt.

“He believed in me back in 2013, and fast forwards 10 years and he still believes in me. I owe a lot to Roy Hodgson and I’ve told him that just now. Hopefully he can enjoy his retirement.

“He’s given 45 years of great service to football and hopefully he can enjoy it more now.”

Townsend discussed Palace’s defeat at Anfield, which they started quickly, creating several goalscoring opportunities.

“We gave it a real go,” he said. “We had nothing to lose coming here and you can see that in the first 30 minutes. We pressed them high, we got a few chances but when you come to the former champions, you have to take your chances.

“I definitely am guilty of missing a scoreable chance. Wilf [Zaha] missed a chance, and ultimately that was our two chances of the game, and the game slipped away from us after that.

“I obviously haven’t scored enough goals this season, and that was a chance to add to my tally, but unfortunately it didn’t go in. On another day, we could have come here and got three points, but it wasn’t to be today.”

