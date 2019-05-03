Training gallery: Palace prepare for Cardiff City
Roy Hodgon's men will travel to the Welsh capital on Saturday for a critical game for Neil Warnock's Bluebirds, as they cling on to the slim hope of Premier League survival.
On Thursday, our photographer was on hand to capture the lads' penultimate session in balmy conditions in south London.
Hodgson confirmed that Christian Benteke is a doubt, whilst Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Pape Souare are long-term absentees.
The camp was in good spirits as Michy Batshuayi grabs the camera, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the end of an ear flicking following his loss in the pre-match two-touch game.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the lads in action.
Listen to Cardiff City v Palace on Saturday at 17:30BST with Palace Audio for just £1.49 anywhere in the world. Click the banner below to buy.