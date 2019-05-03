On Thursday, our photographer was on hand to capture the lads' penultimate session in balmy conditions in south London.

Hodgson confirmed that Christian Benteke is a doubt, whilst Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Pape Souare are long-term absentees.

The camp was in good spirits as Michy Batshuayi grabs the camera, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the end of an ear flicking following his loss in the pre-match two-touch game.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the lads in action.

Listen to Cardiff City v Palace on Saturday at 17:30BST with Palace Audio for just £1.49 anywhere in the world. Click the banner below to buy.