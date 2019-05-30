The first game will be held against Ramsgate at the Southwood Stadium on Saturday 13th July, kicking off at 3pm.

The second match will be against Dulwich at Champion Hill two weeks later, Saturday 27th July, and will also kick off at 3pm.

So far, the two fixtures are the first to have been announced for Richard Shaw's Development side, who finished third in the Professional Development League South last season.

Ramsgate

Tickets cannot be bought in advance for the clash with the Rams, but prices on the gate are as follows:

Adults - £10.00

Concessions (60+ and students aged 16-18) - £5.00

Unemployed (Evidence required at turnstiles) - £1.00

Juniors (Up to 15) - Free

Dulwich

Tickets for the game with Dulwich can be bought by clicking here and the prices are:

Adults - £12

Concessions - £5

U13s - Free

Please note that turnstiles open from 12 midday for this game.