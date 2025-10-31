This game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday morning (11:00 GMT) - click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!

Eagle-Eyed Review

It was a tough afternoon for the Palace Under-18s, who fell 4-0 to rivals Brighton at the Amex Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday (25th October).

After a difficult first half, Palace emerged after the break with renewed energy and attacking intent. David Angibeaud, the Eagles’ main threat up front, came close on multiple occasions, but luck was not on Palace’s side as the ball refused to cross the line.

A flurry of late red cards distorted the final scoreline, masking what had otherwise been a competitive and hard-fought encounter. The Seagulls became the first side this season to keep Palace off the scoresheet.

Despite the setback, Palace still sit proudly at the top of the table and lead Group D in the Premier League Cup – a testament to the strong start under Head Coach Javier Alonso.

That Brighton defeat followed a 4-0 victory over Fulham, meaning Palace have suffered just one loss in their last eight league outings — a run that includes five impressive wins. Confidence remains high as the young Eagles prepare for another challenge.