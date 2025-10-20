With knockout qualification hanging by a thread, the young Eagles will be hoping to defy the odds and end their campaign on a high.
Crystal Palace U21s head to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday evening for a crucial clash against League One pace-setters Stevenage in the final round of Southern Group E in the EFL Trophy.
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace U21s find themselves at the foot of the group heading into the final matchday, with one point from two games. While results haven’t gone our way, the performances have been full of grit and determination.
In the opening fixture, Darren Powell’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bromley, with Zach Marsh netting a brace and Adler Nascimento scoring a sublime long-range curling strike.
Despite the strong showing, Palace were edged out 4-3 in the penalty shootout, meaning Bromley claimed the bonus point on offer.
Next up came a gritty battle with AFC Wimbledon. The young Eagles showed defensive discipline and character but ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat. Asher Agbinone provided the highlight, calmly converting from the spot to grab a consolation.
These results leave Palace on one-point, trailing Bromley (2 points), Wimbledon (3 points), and group leaders Stevenage (6 points). Stevenage have already secured their place in the Round of 32 as group winners and will be seeded in the next stage.
For Palace, qualification remains a mathematical possibility. A win would move us to four points, and should Bromley and Wimbledon draw, all three sides would finish level. Goal difference would then decide who joins Stevenage in the next round – a long shot, but not out of reach.
In the league, Powell’s side recently enjoyed a strong run with back-to-back victories over Tottenham and Leeds, followed by a hard-fought draw away at West Brom.
That momentum was briefly halted in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United, but the young Eagles responded impressively with a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City.
Palace currently sit 12th in Premier League 2, part of a tightly packed mid-table alongside Wolves, Leeds, and Aston Villa.
Stevenage in the League
Stevenage have enjoyed a superb start to their League One campaign. They currently top the table with 25 points and a game in hand, sitting just ahead of second-placed Bradford in what’s shaping up to be a fierce title race.
Their climb to the summit was confirmed with a memorable 2-0 win over Luton Town –played in front of their largest home crowd since their iconic 1998 FA Cup tie with Newcastle.
That result followed a dramatic 3-2 opening-day victory over Blackpool Town and laid the foundation for a strong run.
Since gaining Football League status in 2010 with a Conference-winning campaign, Boro have steadily established themselves, including three years in League One before their 2014 relegation.
After bouncing back to the third tier in 2023 under Steve Evans, they’ve since recorded mid-table finishes – 14th in 2024 and 9th last season.
This year, though, they’ve taken it up a gear. A narrow 1-0 win over Rotherham kicked off their home form, but they suffered their first defeat of the campaign soon after, falling 3-1 to Charlton Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Unfazed, they returned to league action with a composed 2-0 victory over Northampton thanks to goals from Dan Kemp and Gassan Ahadme. Jamie Reid’s late brace against Carlisle kept their 100% league start alive, before a tight 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield brought that run to an end.
Chem Campbell’s first-half winner against Wycombe, meanwhile, took them back into the automatic promotion spots, and they returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield.
Jordan Roberts’ late winner against Exeter propelled them back to second, and a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient confirmed their place at the top of the table before they kicked off October with a convincing 2-0 victory over Luton.
Stevenage in the EFL Trophy
In the EFL Trophy – known officially as the Vertu Motors Trophy – Stevenage have been decisive.
Their opening group match saw them dismantle AFC Wimbledon 5-1 in a ruthless performance that underlined their attacking strength and squad depth. A heavily rotated side still produced goals from Gassan Ahadme (twice), Phoenix Patterson, Jean-Luc Lubala, and Harvey White.
In their second outing, Stevenage secured qualification with a 2-1 win over Bromley, confirming their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare. Across their two matches, they’ve scored seven goals and conceded just two – an impressive return.
Likely Line-Up
Marschall, James-Wildin, Houghton, Sweeney, Kemp, Goode, Freestone, White, Reid, Campbell, Lubala
Team News
Given they’ve already progressed, Boro are likely to make changes for Tuesday's clash, especially with a top-of-the-table showdown against Bradford looming on Saturday. Still, their depth and cohesion will make them formidable opponents, regardless of who features.
Pre-Match Analysis
Stevenage come into the fixture in fine form. They’ve picked up back-to-back league wins and are unbeaten in their last five across all competitions – experiencing a four-match winning streak.
Defensively, they’ve been the standout side in League One, conceding just eight goals in ten matches, while scoring 17 – placing them in the division’s top five attacking sides.
In the EFL Trophy, their 5-1 and 2-1 wins speak volumes. Seven goals scored, two conceded, and six points secured. This is a side confident at both ends of the pitch – and with the luxury of rotation.
Palace, by contrast, face a huge challenge, but with the pressure off and nothing to lose, they have the opportunity to express themselves, play brave football, and perhaps, just perhaps, keep the knockout dream alive.
Key Player: Gassan Ahadme
Gassan Ahadme has been a standout figure for Stevenage in the EFL Trophy, with three goals in two appearances putting him among the competition’s top scorers.
A technically gifted forward with smart movement and a clinical touch, Ahadme began his career at Norwich City before spells at Real Oviedo, Portsmouth, Burton, Ipswich, and Cambridge United – where he enjoyed his most prolific season, scoring 11 in 29 appearances.
Currently on loan from Charlton Athletic, Ahadme has brought his eye for goal to Stevenage and will be one to watch closely if selected.
The Gaffer: Alex Revell
Alex Revell returned to the Stevenage dugout in May 2024 following the departure of Steve Evans to Rotherham United.
The former striker – who made 57 appearances for the club during his playing days – had previously managed Boro between 2020 and 2021. While his first stint ended prematurely, Revell has returned a more experienced coach and has steered Stevenage to their strongest start in years.
Since his reappointment, the 40-year-old has guided the club to a ninth-place finish in 2024, and now has them firmly in the League One title picture. His emphasis on structure, discipline and intelligent rotation has been central to their early-season success.Top of Form
Match Details
Stevenage FC v Crystal Palace U21s
- Tuesday, 21st October, 2025
- 19:00
- Lamex Stadium
- Vertu Trophy
