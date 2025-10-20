Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace U21s find themselves at the foot of the group heading into the final matchday, with one point from two games. While results haven’t gone our way, the performances have been full of grit and determination.

In the opening fixture, Darren Powell’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bromley, with Zach Marsh netting a brace and Adler Nascimento scoring a sublime long-range curling strike.

Despite the strong showing, Palace were edged out 4-3 in the penalty shootout, meaning Bromley claimed the bonus point on offer.

Next up came a gritty battle with AFC Wimbledon. The young Eagles showed defensive discipline and character but ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat. Asher Agbinone provided the highlight, calmly converting from the spot to grab a consolation.

These results leave Palace on one-point, trailing Bromley (2 points), Wimbledon (3 points), and group leaders Stevenage (6 points). Stevenage have already secured their place in the Round of 32 as group winners and will be seeded in the next stage.

For Palace, qualification remains a mathematical possibility. A win would move us to four points, and should Bromley and Wimbledon draw, all three sides would finish level. Goal difference would then decide who joins Stevenage in the next round – a long shot, but not out of reach.

In the league, Powell’s side recently enjoyed a strong run with back-to-back victories over Tottenham and Leeds, followed by a hard-fought draw away at West Brom.

That momentum was briefly halted in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United, but the young Eagles responded impressively with a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City.

Palace currently sit 12th in Premier League 2, part of a tightly packed mid-table alongside Wolves, Leeds, and Aston Villa.