Having drawn with Birmingham City at Selhurst Park in their opening fixture of the 2019/20 campaign, the Eagles then defeated Crewe Alexandra thanks to a fine Flanagan effort and so have begun their season strongly.

Today, they welcome a talented Hull side to south London and have fielded a relatively young starting XI to take them on.

Exciting, talented prospects such as Brandon Aveiro, Rob Street and Brandon Pierrick continue to bridge the gap between the Under-18s and Under-23s while more seasoned players such as Jason Lokilo, Jacob Mensah and former first-team substitute Joe Tupper add greater experience to the mix.

Young Lion Bello makes the bench as he stepped-up from Under-16 to Under-18 level just last season, progressing well with the Academy team and earning a place in Shaw's squad for the 1pm kick off today.

Palace: Tupper, D.Boateng, Mensah, Trialist, Jude Russell, M.Boateng, Pierrick, Flanagan, Aveiro, Street, Lokilo.

Subs: Webber, Addy, Steele, Bello, Ajayi.

Hull: Andrew, Odunston, Jacob, Bonds, Smith, Hanson, Hamilton, Chadwick, Sisay, Jones, Salam.

Subs: Mannion, Rouse, Snelgrove, Lovick, Carew.