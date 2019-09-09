Summer signing Stephen Henderson starts in goal and Jairo Riedewald - celebrating his 23rd birthday today - will feature for the Development side in SE25 for the second time this season.

He joins Sam Woods - who made his first senior start against Colchester United at the end of August - as well Nikola Tavares and Jason Lokilo.

Against a Leeds side unbeaten in three matches, Palace's Under-23s will be looking to regain their season's strong opening form after losing their past two games.

Leeds are fielding France Under-20 international Illan Meslier, who is currently on loan from Lorient, and Leif Davis, who made his first-team debut against Aston Villa last August.

Palace: Henderson, D.Boateng, Trialist, Woods, Tavares, Riedewald, Kirby, Pierrick, Flanagan, McGregor, Lokilo.

Subs: Henry, Mensah, M.Boateng, Steele, Street.

Leeds: Meslier, Burlace, Davis, Casey, Strujik, Cresswell, McKinstry, Jenkins, Haugland, Hudson, McCarron.

Subs: Miazek, Stanley, Roberts, Kumwenda, Chikukwa.

Kick-off is 1pm at Selhurst Park today and fans can buy tickets to watch the clash from the Box Office in person. Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can broadcast this game live.