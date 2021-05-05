They will be boosted by a dramatic 3-2 home win over Boro on Monday, before which Spence said he and his teammates were "up for the challenge" their season end poses.

Speaking with Palace TV pre-match, he went on to reflect on his time in south London after moving from Wales in summer 2020: "It took a while for me to get into the team, around Christmas time I think, but since then I’ve taken everything into my stride and hopefully it can continue.

"I was at Cardiff, I’d been at Cardiff since Under-8s and decided it was time for a new challenge.

"[Moving was] challenging, especially at the beginning without a house and in hotels but it’s got easier since I moved into a house with a couple of the lads. It’s been difficult but I’ve enjoyed it."

Also speaking with Palace TV, Under-23s manager Shaun Derry found praise for his attacking midfielder, saying: "[The season] didn’t start particularly quickly for him. He had to show a level of patience, which he did, and his professionalism was fantastic.

"Then he got in the team and once he got into the team he started to really deliver goals and assists. He had a real purple patch.

"Up until the last two or three games I’d say he was our most valuable forward player throughout the season. If he can end the season like he showed in the middle part, it’s been a good year for him. He’s a good player."

Asked to pick a highlight from the last nine months, Spence echoed Derry's view, and opted for an obvious choice: "Probably my hat-trick against Norwich," he smiled.

READ NEXT: Report - U23s' dramatic victory keeps play-off hopes alive