Amongst them is Jordan Ayew, who has played 18 times for Roy Hodgson's Eagles this season and over 330 times for all clubs in his professional career.

He is joined by Jairo Riedewald, Sam Woods, Lucas Perri and Ryan Inniss, who will all be looking to extend the Under-23s' fine run of form at home this afternoon at 1pm.

It is therefore a strong starting XI that also sees the in-form Gio McGregor start alongside Levi Lumeka and the returning Luke Dreher. Currently on loan to Kingstonian, James Daly makes the bench and will be looking to repeat his fine brace-netting performance should he take to the pitch after a fine 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the end of March.

Palace: Perri, Tavares, Mitchell, Woods, Inniss, Riedewald, Pierrick, Dreher, McGregor, Lumeka, Ayew.

Subs: Boateng, Daly, Flanagan, Webber, Trialist.

Leeds: Miazek, Davis, Struijk, Hosannah, Gotts, McCalmont, Brown, Bogusz, Mihaylov, Clarke, Edmondson.

Subs: Male, Diaz, Shackleton, Stevens, Oduor.

Want to see how the lads are getting on? Click on the video below!