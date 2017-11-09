The Eagles development midfielder played in six of the Three Lions' seven matches during the competition, including the final which saw them come from two goals behind to beat Spain 5-2 to clinch the trophy.

Speaking about his experiences, the 17-year-old said: “When we met up at the start, everyone had a good winning mentality and we went out there trying to win it.

"We were there for five weeks but we had a good bunch of lads and it was a great place. The fans were amazing; in the final there were 63,000 in attendance which was incredible.”

To hear more from Kirby, including about his penalty heroics in the last-16 shootout against Japan and his hopes now he's back at the Eagles, head to Palace TV now or if you're viewing this in the club's official app, just select it on the nav bar below.

If you've not yet experienced Palace TV, then what are you waiting for? Gain access to a whole host of exclusive videos, match highlights and press conferences for free by signing up now.