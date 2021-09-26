“Eze is getting better,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “He has started taking some part in collective training, but again we don’t want to put any kind of pressure on him or any kind of date on when he will be ready.

“He is doing well, and we just have to evaluate how he is feeling week after week. We won’t set any kind of date on his return.

“[Ferguson] is progressing well. He has started working on the field by himself with the physios, and he is getting better as well.”

Vieira was pleased to be able to welcome his squad back after the international break without any fresh injury concerns.

“We had all the players back from internationals with no issues, so they are all fit and ready to go,” he said. “I think the majority of the players went to international [duty] and they played 90-minutes, some a little bit less.

“So they will have time to recover, and they will be ready for the game on Monday.”