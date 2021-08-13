The manager discussed several topics, including his backroom staff, thoughts on the Blues and his first weeks in charge.

Here are the key headlines from his first update.

Settling in

“Most players need time. As a manager of course to get my ideas in place might take longer. We’re quite ambitious, want to perform, want to compete at this level. We are really in a positive way.

“The fact we started pre-season in a good way with the way we played those games and managed to get a couple of wins which gives us confidence. We know at the same time it’ll be really challenging. But we want to compete.

“I’ve settled quite well, surrounded by really good people who helped me adjust really quickly. Everything’s been fantastic since the first day.

“It is [my hardest managerial challenge yet]. In a different way from when I was in New York or Nice, this challenge here will be tough but I believe that I’m in the right club to do what I love – coaching. Obviously with the challenges around I’m ready for it.”

Facing Chelsea

“Thomas Tuchel is one of the great managers in Europe, really strong team around him. Chelsea are playing great football and it will be a challenging game for us, but as I said, we are up for it, we are believing in ourselves and we are up for the difficulty we will face.

“This football club has some values. I think when you look at the way this team conducted themselves in the last couple of years, fighting to stay in the Premier League, hard work is part of the DNA of the football club. That’s something we have to keep.

“It’s important for me to implement the vision I have of the game. We have exciting young players in our football club and it’s important for me to manage them to play at the level I know they can do and hopefully help us play some good football.”