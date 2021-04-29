Wilfried Zaha's early goal gave Palace the lead at the King Power stadium after Eberechi Eze's superb through ball, taking the Ivorian to 10 Premier League goals for the season, equalling his best tally with six games still to play.

At the other end of the pitch, Vicente Guaita has once again been in imperious form between the sticks, with a string of eye-catching saves at Goodison Park helping Palace come away with a point.

