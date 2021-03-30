Eze’s mazy run through the Sheffield United defence in January is up against stern competition for the award, so cast your vote for the Palace man by clicking here.

Voting closes on April 22nd, with the winner to be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 27th April.

Eze’s goal is among a number of Palace nominees for the award, including Roy Hodgson for Manager of the Year and Vicente Guaita for Goalkeeper of the Year.

Hodgson has also been honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Award.

