Palace put in a dominant display and after a 20-minute spell which saw them relentlessly pin Norwich back, Luka Milivojevic netted their first from the spot.

Andros Townsend was the man who found their second, slotting home in injury time to secure the Eagles' victory.

In defence, centre-back partnership Gary Cahill and Martin Kelly helped Vicente Guaita earn the club its 100th Premier League clean sheet.

But who earns the Man of the Match accolade for Palace is your choice and you can vote below! Keep an eye out across our social media channels, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app to find out who wins!