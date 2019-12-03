Jeffrey Schlupp netted the match-winning effort with a fine goal on the end of a surging run, while Jordan Ayew fought relentlessly to pin the visiting Cherries back.

Wilfried Zaha terrorised the Bournemouth team from front to back while, playing as a makeshift centre-back, Cheikhou Kouyate held the defence firm to secure a clean sheet. Another man who had a crucial hand to play in the Eagles' success at the back was Vicente Guaita, who made another spectacular save as the game wound down.

But the team from defence to attack shone on a gritty, resolute performance and you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match in the poll below! We will announce the result on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.