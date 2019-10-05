The Eagles pulled themselves level through Patrick van Aanholt, who stepped-up to fill in the shoes of Luka Milivojevic and bury from the spot.

At the back, Vicente Guaita made a handful of impressive point-blank saves and Gary Cahill led the team as captain for the first time.

But the whole team seemed confident from kick-off, with Wilfried Zaha pinning the Hammers' defence back on occasions and James McArthur performing with strength.

SEE ALSO: Report: Palace comeback sealed by late drama

Joel Ward celebrated his 200th league appearance in red and blue and enjoyed a performance that saw him attack and put his body on the line on several occasions.

Who is named eToro Man of the Match, however, is up to you and you can select your choice below! App users can also vote by clicking 'More'>'Polls'.