The month has seen Palace play five matches, drawing one and winning twice, with highlights including an emphatic triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

There have been four goalscorers for the Eagles, with Luka Milivojevic netting twice and Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and James McArthur bagging once each.

At the other end of the pitch, Palace's defence have kept two clean sheets to help the Eagles notch up seven points and see them sit twelfth in the Premier League table.

