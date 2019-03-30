But who will get your vote? Captain Luka Milivojevic notched two goals in the month, with his second strike breaking the deadlock in the crucial win over Huddersfield Town. Michy Batshuayi also bagged two, in the win over Burnley and FA Cup loss to Watford. Wilfried Zaha contributed two assists in the win over Huddersfield, and also got himself on the scoresheet against Burnley.

Palace kept one clean sheet during the month, in a back-line that featured Vicente Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, James Tomkins and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Saturday's win over the Terriers.

Vote now, using the widget below. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, so get your vote in as soon as possible.