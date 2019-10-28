After beating West Ham United and picking up the point against Arsenal - with a loss to Manchester City in between the two results - Palace earned four points from the three games and end October sitting sixth in the Premier League.

The Eagles netted four goals across the month, with Jordan Ayew bagging twice and Luke Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt netting a penalty each.

Below, you can vote for your ManBetX Player of the Month!

