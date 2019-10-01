In between the two results was a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning Palace took four points from three games across the month and end it sitting ninth in the Premier League.

Palace's goalscorers for the month were Luka Milivojevic, who netted his first penalty of the season; Andros Townsend, who bagged late against Norwich; and Leander Dendoncker, who deflected Joel Ward's eye-catching effort into his own net when Wolves came to SE25.

At the back, Mamadou Sakho played twice as he continues his recovery from injury and Gary Cahill has earned praise from the south London faithful after three solid performances.

Vicente Guaita kept his third clean sheet of the campaign and Wilfried Zaha has caught the manager's attention with some fine displays in recent weeks.

