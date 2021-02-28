Crystal Palace collected a mixed bag of results throughout February, earning two wins and a draw from five games.

The Eagles began the month well, coming from behind to defeat Newcastle United 2-1. They then suffered frustrating results as Leeds United and Burnley overcame Roy Hodgson's men in a disappointing week.

But the south Londoners fought their way back to winning ways with a memorable victory over Brighton & Hove Albion before rounding-off the month with a clean sheet and point against Fulham.

Naturally, highlights from the five games include Jean-Philippe Mateta's backheel nutmeg against the Seagulls, Benteke's emphatic winner in the 95th-minute and Gary Cahill and Jairo Riedewald combining to trump Newcastle.

There were also resolute defensive performances across the backline and Vicente Guaita pulled off several eye-catching stops as ever.

