The defender has made Aidy Boothroyd's team for the second time this season, although he was forced to withdraw from action in March due to a slight injury.

The Young Lions will compete in the European Championships in Italy and San Marino which runs from the 16th-30th of June.

They will play France, Romania and Croatia in the qualifying stages between the 18th-24th June. There are three groups overall, with the three winners and best runner-up then progressing to the semi-final and, upon victory, final.

England's fixtures

Tuesday 18 June – England v France, Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena (8pm BST KO)

Friday 21 June – England v Romania, Stadio Dino Manuzzi, Cesena (5.30pm BST KO)

Monday 24 June – Croatia v England – Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle, San Marino (8pm BST KO)

