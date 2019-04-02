Wan-Bissaka secured 28% of the fans vote, with Luka Milivojevic coming second with 22%.

The right-back played every minute of Palace's four games in March - contributing to the win over Burnley and helping to keep a clean sheet in the win over Huddersfield Town. Of course if was a month of mixed fortunes for his side, as Palace were defeated by rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, and by Watford in the FA Cup quarter-final.

During the month, Wan-Bissaka contributed one assist and created three chances. He made 159 passes, with an accuracy of 73%, whilst defensively, making 17 tackles and four interceptions.

The ManBetX Player of the Month award is voted by fans, and this season Wan-Bissaka has won four times (August, September, October, March), Andros Townsend twice (December, January), with Jeffrey Schlupp (February) and Wayne Hennessey (November) picking up one award each.