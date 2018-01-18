Joel Ward has been out for the last month with a groin injury but has been back in training so is ready to return to action and Yohan Cabaye, on the bench last weekend but not fit enough to start is also fit to return to action.

The manager also gave an update on Ruben Loftus Cheek which revealed that he is set to spend further time on the sidelines.

"Joel Ward has been back in training for ten days so he is available but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is facing another 2-3 weeks on the sidelines and then will be reassessed and that could be a negative assessment for him so that is a major concern."

Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend and Mamadou Sakho also remain unavailable for selection.

