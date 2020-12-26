The Eagles recorded their record Premier League away win against West Bromwich Albion in their last visit, with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha each scoring twice in a 5-1 victory.

“Obviously every game is different,” he said in his pre-match interview, “but we hope we can replicate what we did a few weeks back and start this festive period with a bang.”

Villa are unbeaten in their last three games and Ward is well aware of the threat they can pose: “We know what they possess with the ball and what they can create so we’ve got to nullify that and put our authority on the game.”

Ward is one of three changes for Hodgson’s side this afternoon – you can get all the team news here.

