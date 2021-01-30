“It’s enjoyable – you’ve got to enjoy it,” he told Premier League Productions. “Having those individual battles is always part and parcel of playing football. It’s tough but you do the best you can. We have to impose ourselves as much as they impose themselves.”

Ward has been relishing the competition for places in defence, particularly at right-back where Nathaniel Clyne has recently extended his Palace contract.

“Competition is healthy. Look at any team, there needs to be competition for places and someone to keep you on your toes. It’s only going to raise the bar, whether that’s for me or for him, and that goes for any player fighting for the shirt. It’s a healthy thing to have.”

Ward also discussed this weekend’s opponents, who sit level on points with Palace halfway through the season.

“Wolves have been great over the last few years,” he said, “so you notice if they’re not picking up as many points as they have done in recent seasons. But that’s the joy of the Premier League in a way: you can be flying one season and not picking up as many points the next. That’s why it’s the most loved league in the world.”

As for Palace, the defender hopes that the team can put their recent tough run of form behind them and kick on.

“To be honest, I don’t think there isn’t a significant game. Sorry to be clichéd, but that’s the way it is, especially when you’re in the position we are right now where we want to get the points on the board, look forward and be looking up the table as much as possible."

