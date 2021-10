Palace started the game on top, netting through Rob Street before seeing a penalty saved a while later.

Bolton did pull one goal back at 4-0 down but Gio McGregor bagged later into the game to nullify the hosts' effort.

SEE ALSO: U23s Report: Palace stun Bolton Wanderers

To watch highlights of the clash now for free, just head over to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' now in the app!