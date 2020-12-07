Be it Darnell Furlong's unfortunate own goal, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke's respective braces or Matheus Pereira's talking-point red card, there was plenty of action to take in.

Palace began this clash brightly and earned the lead when Furlong inadvertently turned home within eight minutes. They then conceded against a bright host on the half-hour mark before the Baggies' fortunes were turned by Pereira's sending off.

This opened the floodgates for Palace in the second-half and the rampant Eagles enjoyed chance after chance, Zaha and Benteke happily converting four of them.

