After a deceptively quiet start to the evening, the game ended in late drama, with Jordan Ayew winning it for the Eagles after VAR intervened to overrule a disallowed goal.

Prior to that, Patrick van Aanholt had bagged from the spot following Sebastien Haller's opener for West Ham.

To watch highlights of Palace's victory now, just head to Palace TV and sign-in. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app!