The event is free to attend, however if you are unable to pop down to meet with players from all of Palace's teams and see who wins what, then don't worry, as we will be live streaming the whole night.

Tune in now to watch all of the build up, catch an exclusive performance from the Manor and find out which Eagles have won which awards, including the Player of the Season which saw more than 8,000 fans vote.

Simply head to Palace TV now for the live stream - or for an easier viewing experience, navigate to 'Palace TV' on the Palace app and then click 'Live'.