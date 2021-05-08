The afternoon began in dramatic fashion, with Christian Benteke scoring after just 66 seconds.

But the Eagles didn't sit back and admire their early start, instead pushing their hosts hard throughout the 90 minutes and forcing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into impressive action.

As the game drew to a close, it seemed United still had a chance to fight back as the scoreline somehow still read 0-1, however Eberechi Eze sealed Palace's three points and Premier League safety with a remarkable mazy dribble from his own half.

Sound familiar? You bet. Watch this Eze goal v Sheffield United over on Palace TV, along with full highlights of the game and reaction. Simply click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.