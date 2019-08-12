Palace fielded a host of first-team players, including recent signings Victor Camarasa, Gary Cahill and James McCarthy, with all three players excelling in an impressive performance.

Richard Shaw's charges began an assault on Birmingham's goal from the first few minutes of play and didn't relent as the match wore on, eventually taking the lead via a stunning Gio McGregor strike.

Odin Bailey equalised for the Blues in the 70th minute and the visitors came close to stealing a lead moments later, however the south Londoners held on to leave SE25 with at least one point to their name.

You can watch Camarasa, Cahill and McCarthy in action for the first time now and enjoy McGregor's wonderful effort alongside a collection of other Palace chances. Simply head to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in your app and log-in.