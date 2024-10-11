After a tough opening two games against Chelsea and Spurs, last week saw Palace get their first ever win in the WSL as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (13 September) kicks off at 14:00 BST at the VBS Community stadium and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK (embedded above).

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.