Joined by first-teamers Jack Butland, Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho, the Development side ran riot in their finest performance of the season - Alfie Matthews and Rob Street helping themselves to braces and Brandon Pierrick and Scott Banks each netting one apiece.

Pierrick's spectacular volley came in audacious style and has to be seen to be properly enjoyed.

Of the professionals, Butland performed especially spectacularly, pulling off two huge saves in his first outing as an Eagle.

The six-goal win capped off a fine weekend for Palace fans, who watched the U18s win 1-2, the first-team win 4-1, Palace Women run-out 3-1 and then the U23s put in this incredible shift to top it all off.

Watch the young Eagles in action in the highlights below!

