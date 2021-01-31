After a tense first-half, Palace came to life after the break. Receiving the ball from Jordan Ayew on the edge of the area, Eze feinted past the defender to create space, before unleashing a powerful effort that left the net bulging.

The goal came sandwiched between two superb Vicente Guaita saves, as Willian Jose was twice denied from close range.

Palace held on for an important victory that saw all three points stay in south London.

To watch these key moments in full and for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or ‘Palace TV’ within the app.