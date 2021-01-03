Eze picked up the ball deep inside the Palace half, before gliding through the visitors’ defence and slotting home from 20 yards out.

It was a goal of stunning quality, and would have lifted the roof off a packed Selhurst Park.

Palace had taken an early lead when Jeffrey Schlupp converted after just three minutes, the Eagles earliest league goal since 2017.

Palace continued to attack in the second-half and came close to scoring a third on multiple occasions, despite losing two attackers – Christian Benteke and Schlupp – to injury.

