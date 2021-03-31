The mind games started as soon as the pair sat down.

“Watch him – when I score a couple of goals, watch how he’ll lean forwards,” said Mitchell, who described himself as the best FIFA player in the squad.

Ferguson, who is recovering from an injury which has kept him out since signing from West Bromwich Albion last summer, was in positive spirits: “I can’t wait to be back out there. This is my debut!”

The first match – Palace v Palace, naturally – was a tight affair. Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Mitchell’s side, before Wilfried Zaha hit back for Ferguson in the second-half amidst claims of offside.

“We don’t need VAR, man,” shouted Ferguson. “This is street football!”

Mitchell started with Christian Benteke up front, while Ferguson elected to go with Jean-Philippe Mateta – although his winning goal put him in mind of his teammate: “It had a bit of Christian about it, that volley!”

Amidst the action, the two found the time to answer your questions. Ferguson spoke of his admiration for Andros Townsend – “he’s got a really good work ethic” – while Mitchell revealed the away fixture at Craven Cottage as his favourite game in a Palace shirt.

With Ferguson taking the first match 2-1, it was time for the second: Bayern Munich v PSG. While Mitchell kept to the script, Ferguson ruffled feathers by benching Robert Lewandowski in favour of Kingsley Coman up front.

Despite Mitchell’s protests, the bold managerial decision paid off when he took the lead after just three minutes. Two quick PSG goals later and Mitchell was in the driving seat – but a late equaliser saw the points shared.

Two tight matches to kick-off the Official Palace Twitch account, with plenty more to come – and the two players had a final message before signing off:

“Up the Palace!”

Follow the Crystal Palace Twitch account by clicking here, and stay tuned for more content coming soon!