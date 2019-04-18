Richard Shaw's Development side saw several chances fall their way and were unfortunate not to take something from the game.

Their goals came from an own goal and a fine Malachi Boateng effort, which you can watch by following the steps below.

To watch full highlights and see how the lads fared in their final clash of this season in full for free, simply head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app.

READ NEXT: Palace U23s narrowly miss out on play-off spot after Watford defeat.