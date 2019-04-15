Richard Shaw's men twice fell behind but managed to pull themselves level on each occassion firstly through Luke Dreher and then through a wonderful Kian Flanagan strike.

By earning a point, the Eagles have maintained their ability to reach the play-offs this year, but must beat Watford by at least four goals in a home clash this Thursday to do so.

You can watch how they fared at Selhurst today now for free by heading to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

