Shaun Derry’s side bounced back from last-minute agony against Sunderland to beat West Bromwich Albion, with two Connor Wickham goals helping the young Eagles to victory.

Today, they will be joined by four first-team players: Tyrick Mitchell, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who are all set to feature with the Development lads against the Potters.

The four become the latest of several senior professionals to compete with the Under-23s this season.

Also in the lineup are Reece Hannam and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The pair have both been included in recent first-team squads, with Rak-Sakyi signing a professional contract with the club.

Palace will be looking for revenge against Stoke, after falling to a tight 1-0 defeat the last time the two sides met.

Palace: Webber, Mitchell, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, D.Boateng, M.Boateng, Hannam, Taylor, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Street.

Subs: Whitworth, Wells-Morrison, O'Brien, Spence, Omilabu.

Stoke: Hemfrey, Coates, Jones, Malone, C.Taylor, Macari, Wright-Phillips, Ademambo, D.Taylor, Varian, Goodwin.

Subs: Parke, Okagbue, Cargill, Sy, Knowles.

How can I watch live?

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Stoke free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

I don't have a Membership/am not an Academy Founder Member

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am BST today (Monday, 12th April), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Otherwise, sign up for a Palace Membership - you must have purchased your Membership by 23:59 BST on Sunday, 11th April in order to be eligible to watch.

You can buy Palace Memberships for a HUGE 30% off by clicking here.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.