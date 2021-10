But in the presence of Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham and Jairo Riedewald - who have over 680 competitive appearances between them - it was 17-year-old Brandon Pierrick who stood out with a fine display and hat-trick to show for his efforts.

Pierrick added to Wickham's early opening goal and the Eagles dominated from kick-off to full-time.

Below, you can watch highlights of this clash for free!