Tickets for the game are still available to buy, and they can be purchased from the stadium Box Office within the Club Store for personal callers but if you cannot make it to Selhurst then you can still watch all 90 minutes via our stream.

It will begin at 6.55pm and is available for all free members on desktop at eagles.cpfc.co.uk, or via the official club app which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Once downloaded, simply sign-up or log-in to your Free Membership/Palace TV account by following the instructions in the Palace TV section on the bottom menu. When on the Palace TV menu, click the ‘Live’ tab, then click the blue box.

Troubleshooting

It is recommended that you have a stable internet connection, and that you are not switching between WiFi and 3G/4G.

If your live stream does not load, please try restarting the app. If that fails and you still cannot get the stream to load, please go to More > Settings > Link accounts > then unlink Eagles Free Membership, then link it back on. You will have to log-in again from the Palace TV section, but this should fix the stream.

If it continues to fail, please email Support from within the app, and view the stream on mobile internet/desktop at eagles.cpfc.co.uk.