The clash will be held at Selhurst Park and kicks-off at 19:00 BST. Should Palace win, they will secure a berth in the play-off final, victory in which secures promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1.

We are delighted to confirm that supporters will be able to attend this game in person, with socially distanced seats available in the Holmesdale lower. Tickets are no longer on sale due to COVID-19 protocols, and all supporters must have booked a ticket in attending.

Tickets cannot be printed, or re-printed, by the Ticket Office, so supporters must ensure they have their ticket before they arrive. Supporters must complete a Health Questionnaire, after which their ticket will be sent. The Health Questionnaire will be sent within 72 hours of kick-off. Supporters will have the opportunity to add a digital ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app, or request a print at home ticket.

Watch LIVE coverage on Palace TV

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Wolves free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

