The Arsenal boss didn’t feel the man in the opposition dugout at Selhurst this evening had any need to feel that he had to repair his reputation when he took up the role in SE25.

"For me the reputation of Roy Hodgson, in my opinion, was as high as it is now. It can happen that you can have a bad experience and that's what happened with him in the European Championships. That doesn't question 40 years of work in the game.”

Wenger’s last visit to Selhurst was the 3-0 defeat in April and on the night he wouldn’t have been thinking Palace would have had the start they did to this campaign but he is an admirer of the Eagles squad and is not surprised they now sit outside the bottom three.

"They were unlucky at the start with many injuries. If you look at the team they have quality players. Roy Hodgson has experience of the Premier League so I'm not surprised."