Palace have three players competing in the tournament this year: Christian Benteke (Belgium), Wayne Hennessey (Wales) and Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands), all having been selected by their respective country for potential involvement.

Other notable names include Michy Batshuayi (Belgium), Jonny Williams (Wales), Steve Mandanda (France) and Jose Fonte (Portugal).

But with 51 games to follow in a month, it can be hard to keep up.

Below, we’ve listed when and where each Palace international could be in action, and how you can watch them live within the UK.

At times are BST.

Group stage

Saturday, June 12th

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm, BBC)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 13th

Group C: Holland v Ukraine (8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 16th

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 17th

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm, ITV)

Group C: Holland v Austria (8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 20th

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm, ITV)

Monday, June 21st

Group C: North Macedonia v Holland (5pm, ITV)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm, BBC)

Should the lads proceed, the round of 16 will take place between June 26th and June 29th.

Palace could be represented from groups A-C.

Potential round of 16 fixtures

Saturday, June 26th

Group A (Wales) runner-up v Group B (Belgium) runner-up (5pm)

Game 2: Group A (Wales) winner v Group C (Netherlands) runner-up (8pm)

Sunday, June 27th

Game 3: Group C (Netherlands) winner v third-place finisher in Group D/E/F (5pm)

Game 4: Group B (Belgium) winner v third-place finisher in Group D/E/F (8pm)

Monday, June 28th

Game 6: Group F winner v third-place finisher in Group A/B/C (all) (8pm)

Tuesday, June 29th

Game 8: Group E winner v third-place finishers in Group A/B/C/D (all) (8pm)

