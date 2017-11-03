Wilfried Zaha has been nominated for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for October and you can help to decide the winner.

Wilfried is nominated along with Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Glenn Murray (Brighton), Nick Pope (Burnley) and Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

During the past month Wilfried has played 257 minutes of Premier League action including two goals following his return from the injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

Wilf completed the second most take ons in the Premier League in October (11) and also taken the sixth highest number of shots in October (10)

Nobody’s scored more right-footed goals from inside the area in October and the winger also has to his name during those games a 54% pass accuracy and 75% tackle success rate.

Vote now for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

You have until 23:59 GMT on Monday 6 November to make your selection..

The public’s votes cast in this category will represent 10% of the total votes and will be combined with those of the panel (and captains, for the player award), and so your vote could prove crucial in deciding who will receive the awards.

Good luck Wilf.