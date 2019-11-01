You can watch this interview by heading to Palace TV here or within the Palace app. Alternatively, listen to the entire thing in this week's Palace Podcast.

On his aims

"It’s just to get double digits goals-wise and get double digit assists hopefully. Last season I set myself to get double digits and I managed to get got 10 goals. Just to score more goals every season, that’s the main goal I try to set myself all the time."

On having a life coach

"Not that long ago actually, literally last year. Just to help me put certain things into perspective. There was a period where I wasn’t loving football the way I used to and I feel like with the life coach, it helped me put things into perspective and it helped quite a bit to motivate me."

On future improvements

"There are a few things I need to tweak in my game and there will definitely be the best of Wilfried soon… I think decision making in certain aspects of my game and just my finishing. Those are the two things where I feel like if I manage to do that I will peak properly."

On his son, Leo

"I hope so, to be honest. He already plays around with me, already wants to play football. His first words were ‘where’s the ball?’ Imagine that. He’s left footed and he wants to play quite a bit with me, kicking about in the garden so hopefully fingers crossed he follows the same path."

On his dad

"After games, we’ll speak about what I should have done there, what I did well there. We’ll go through the whole game really and it’s nice to sit down with my dad. We’ve done it for years really."

On charity

"I know what it feels like to have nothing. I remember days where I used to go to training and I didn’t have boots. I’ve managed to get to where I’ve got to and if I’ve got the opportunity to help other people, I’m always going to do it."

