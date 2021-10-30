“It was just about getting in their faces and not letting them play,” he said in his post-match interview. “We know how good they are, but today was about us not letting them play, and showing them what we can do. That’s what we did.

“I feel like we’re a threat going forwards, but the difference you see now is that we keep the ball from the back. We keep the ball around the pitch and we make our chances. We’re now exploiting the talent we have up-front and all around the pitch.

“I scuffed it [for the opening goal] but a goal is a goal. I was just buzzing that I saw it go in, and that’s the way you want it to start. I was happy.”

Zaha had special praise for Conor Gallagher’s support on the pitch, who assisted him for the opener and scored the second, as well as Patrick Vieira’s management of the side.

“[Conor] brings a lot of energy,” Zaha explained. “Obviously, playing up top I needed people to link up with. He gets up and down which makes a lot of difference, when he gets up and helps out.

“Obviously [Vieira] knows what he’s talking about. We’ve all seen him do it. It’s a bit surreal because I’ve seen him and he’s an amazing player. The way he’s trying to play, because he’s done it himself, it’s easy to buy into it.

“The players are buying into it, and the performances are coming as well. Obviously it’s coming bit by bit – it’s different, but slowly the results will come.”